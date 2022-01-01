KKMM volunteers help clean up homes of flood victims

SEPANG: The Rancangan Tanah Belia (RTB) Bukit Changgang area near here became the focus of volunteers from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) on the third day of the ‘Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai’ (Ops Bahis) yesterday.

More than 300 volunteers from KKMM, its agencies, telecommunication companies along with volunteers from the Higher Education Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry as well as Rural Development Ministry were mobilised in the area.

RTB Bukit Changgang is one of the three locations in Kuala Langat apart from Kampung Bukit Changgang and Kampung Labohan Dagang that have been made KKMM adopted areas.

A check by Bernama found that volunteers from various backgrounds regardless of rank, race, and religion helped clean up homes of flood victims in the area.

A volunteer from the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) L.Sasitharan said although it was tiring, he was happy that he could help out in some way.

The information officer said the spirit of the Malaysian Family which encompasses togetherness and inclusiveness can also be seen when volunteers help flood victims and treat them as a family.

“While cleaning the houses of flood victims, no one cares about race or religion. The most important thing is we help them. I have cleaned the house of a Malay aunt and I am happy to help her,“ he told Bernama.

For a flood victim, Adilah Matsapar, 29, she was grateful to the volunteers for their help and support.

She said 20 volunteers from the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had helped dispose of all the damaged items including hundreds of her siblings' books besides washing away the mud.

“We have been collecting the books since 2007, but nothing can be done, they have all been destroyed.

“I also feel relieved and happy because many volunteers came to help us,“ said Adilah, who is an online tutor.

Meanwhile, volunteers from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) helped clean the house of Zainon Mat at Kampung Labohan Dagang on the third day of Ops Bahis.

Among those who participated in the operation were Bernama chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus, deputy editor-in-chief (International News Service) Jamaluddin Muhammad, deputy editor-in-chief (Business and Finance Services) Roslan Ariffin and acting deputy-in-chief (News) Harlina Samson.

Bernama has also donated basic necessities as well as a washing machine to the former cultural artist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Ops BAHIS, which is Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s brainchild, is based on the Adopted Family concept where at least five volunteers are placed at the houses of flood victims to help in cleaning up their homes and the vicinities.

The five-day operations will cover 300 houses in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam; Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat; and Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat.

Ops BAHIS involves not only cleaning-up exercises but also the extension of moral support to ease the trauma of families affected by the floods.-Bernama