KKMM welcomes ideas from younger generation to implement strategic plans - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) always engages with the younger generation to obtain input for implementing its strategic plans, said its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said the proposals and talents among the younger generation would be able to help the government understand their needs and act as a guide, including to strengthen the country’s communication infrastructure.

“We need fresh ideas and welcome the views and opinions of the younger generation. We will try to implement their ideas for the benefit of the whole,” he said at a roundtable session, with the 10 winners of the IDEAS4KKMM competition, held virtually via Zoom today.

Also joining the session were KKMM secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad, Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid, Finas chief executive officer Ahmad Idham and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha.

Among the more interesting ideas came from Eriezen Dickel Beldon of Labuan. He suggested combining the use of solar technology and mobile transmitter system or mobile cell tower, especially in rural areas, to solve the problem of Internet access in Sabah.

Kedahan Muhammad Ariff Haidar proposed the setting up of a professional body to give recognition to creative industry players while Penangite Muhamad Asmaadi Abd Razak suggested the publication of nationalism and patriotism-themed comics in collaboration with well-known local cartoonists.

Nurazlinda Zolkepre of Johor, meanwhile, suggested encouraging all institutions of higher learning (IPTs) to venture into the creative industry through the ‘1 Mahasiswa 1 Karya Kreatif’ programme.

The IDEAS4KKMM competition, held from June 9 to July 10, was opened to all Malaysians aged between 18 and 30 and aimed at getting the best ideas and suggestions based on the six core strategies under the KKMM Strategic Plan Framework 2019-2023.

A total of 817 entries were received, including from Malaysians living abroad, such as in Cologne and Leipzig in Germany and South Korea.

Ten of the best entries were picked as winners, with each receiving RM1,000, a certificate of appreciation and invitation to be guests at the roundtable session with the KKMM minister to share their ideas.

The other six winners were Muhammad Nur Haziman Saloman; Divagaar Siva; Yuvarani Loganathan; Tharani Ramalingam; Muhammad Dhamir Audi Azizul; and Hanief Erza Eri Aswandi. — Bernama