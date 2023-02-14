KKR approves nearly RM43m to repair flood-damaged infrastructure

KUALA BERANG: The Works Ministry (KKR) has so far approved an allocation of almost RM43 million to repair infrastructure, slopes and roads damaged by the floods.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (pix) said the allocation was for six states in three zones namely the central east, north and south.

“The approval is for repairs and maintenance in areas that have suffered serious damage and require immediate (repair) work.

“The six states are Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah and Johor with the largest allocation involving Kelantan and Terengganu,“ he said after the graduation ceremony of the Malaysian Construction Academy and the Eastern Region Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Technologies here today.

Also present were Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman and Terengganu CIDB director Muhammad Rizuan Hamzah.

Abdul Rahman said KKR had submitted an application of RM300 million for the cost of repairing the damaged roads and infrastructure due to the recent floods.

In another development, he said a detailed report on the Batang Kali landslide incident is expected to be obtained within four months.

The costs for slope and infrastructure repair are yet to be detailed because they depend on the forensic report, he added. -Bernama