KL ATCC shortens landing times, saves fuel up to RM1 bln: Wee

SEPANG: The Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KL ATCC) in Sepang, which has the latest and most advanced technology, is capable of shortening aircraft landing times and bringing fuel savings of up to RM1 billion a year, said Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix).

He said the use of new technology by KL ATCC would enable aircraft to land faster at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) without having to wait so long in the airspace.

He added that the new KL ATCC, which previously operated in Subang, increased aircraft movements at KLIA and klia2 from 84 to 108 movements per hour by using three runways simultaneously.

“In the past, planes had to hover before landing and it certainly uses up fuel.

“With the additional capacity of 108 per hour movements and three tracks through the new KL ATCC, it will definitely save time and fuel for aircraft to land,” he said in a press conference after the opening of the KL ATCC in Sepang by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, today.

The KL ATCC, which is housed in a building inspired by the “wau” (Malaysian kite) design, houses the Kuala Lumpur Air Flight Information air traffic operations centre, which is the backbone of the country’s air traffic control functions, and the Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordination Centre.

Wee said that the relocation of KL ATCC from Subang also enabled the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to implement the new structural changes of Peninsular Malaysia's airspace to 14 sectors, compared with seven sectors previously.

The move of KL ATCC to the new location is also one of the preparations for the country's aviation industry towards the post-Covid-19 pandemic situation, which is expected in 2025, he said.

“From now on, all parties need to adapt to the new facilities at KL ATCC, and the opening of this control centre also proves that Malaysia has an efficient air control centre,“ he said.

Wee in his speech during the opening ceremony said that 326 Air Traffic Controllers worked in shifts at KL ATCC to monitor the smooth flow of air traffic in the airspace of Peninsular Malaysia, 24 hours a day.-Bernama