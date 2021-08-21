KL City FC stretch unbeaten record in Kuantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Pahang FC failed to capitalise on homeground advantage to move further away from the relegation zone when they lost 0-2 to Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC in their Super League match at Stadium Darul Makmur in Kuantan yesterday.

The defeat, which came on the heels of their 0-2 loss to Terengganu FC (TFC) in Kuala Terengganu last week, saw Dollah Salleh’s squad staying in ninth spot in the league with 17 points.

With four more matches left in the league, the position of Sri Pahang FC is still not safe as they are just four points ahead of Perak FC, who are lying second last and a candidate for relegation to the Premier League next season.

The win in Kuantan means Bojan Hodak’s squad have stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches, giving KL City FC their third victory since losing 2-3 to Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in April.

KL City FC scored both goals in the second half, through Colombian player Romel Oswaldo Morales in the 49th minute and midfielder Zhafri Yahya in the 70th minute.

Morales, 23, coolly rammed in the opening goal off a pass from Paulo Josue while Zhafri found the space to pounce on a low cross from the left.

KL City FC now have 27 points to lie sixth in the league after 19 matches, and they are scheduled to play host to TFC next.

Meanwhile, in the sole Premier League match yesterday, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II drew 1-1 with Selangor FC 2 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Imported player Alexander Ameyaw put Selangor FC 2 ahead by converting a penalty kick in the 21st minute but JDT equalised in first-half injury time through Fernando Rodriguez.

The draw did not affect both teams’ positions, with JDT staying in fourth spot with 27 points while Selangor FC are fifth with 23 points.-Bernama