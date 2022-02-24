KL City have upper hand in AFC Cup group stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Cup champions Kuala Lumpur City FC will enjoy home-ground advantage in their group outings at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2022 in June.

This is because AFC has confirmed that Kuala Lumpur will be the centralised venue for all Group H matches, which will be played from June 24 to 30.

Apart from KL City, Group H will also feature Ayewady United of Myanmar, PSM Makassar (Indonesia) and Singapore’s Tampines Rovers.

Another Malaysian team, Kedah Darul Aman FC, will have to travel to Denpasar, Indonesia to play their Group G matches with Indonesia’s Bali United, Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines, and a playoff winner involving a team from Cambodia or Laos.

Meanwhile, Group A matches will be held in Muscat, Oman, where three-time winners Kuwait SC will battle with Lebanon’s Al Ansar, Al Seeb Club from Oman and Jableh of Syria.

“Group B will take centre stage in Kuwait City, featuring Al Riffa from Bahrain, Palestine’s Shabab Al Khalil, Dhofar Club of Oman and Kuwaiti side Arabi SC, while Manama, Bahrain, will host the matches in Group C, which consists of Syrian side Tishreen, Nejmeh from Lebanon, East Riffa of Bahrain and Palestine’s Hilal Al Quds,” it said.

AFC also announced Kolkata, India as the hosts of Group D, which comprises Gokulam Kerala from India, Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings as well as Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives.

It said that Dushanbe, Tajikistan will host the Group E matches involving Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr, Kyrgyz Republic’s PFC Neftchi, debutants FC CSKA from Tajikistan and either FC Nasaf or PFC Sogdiana from Uzbekistan.

Group F will be held in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, featuring FC Khujand of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic’s FC Dordoi and Kopetdag from Turkmenistan.

Tainan, Taiwan will set the stage for the contenders in Group J, which comprises Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions, MUST CPK of Macau, Taiwan side Tainan City and either Hong Kong’s Lee Man or Athletic 220 from Mongolia.

AFC will decide later the host venue for the centralised matches in Group I.-Bernama