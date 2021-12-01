KL City winning Malaysia Cup receives compliments in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The triumph of Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) in lifting the 2021 Malaysia Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium yesterday received praise and congratulations from several Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, ​​before fielding questions during the question-and-answer session, said KL City's victory on the 100th anniversary of the Malaysia Cup was a sweet success for the people of the Federal Territories after the last time they won it 32 years ago.

“I represent the Minister of Federal Territories and the staff of the ministry to congratulate the footballers and supporters of KL City,“ he said before answering a question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) on ​​the role and expenses received by the Federal Territories Residents Representative Council (MPP).

Among the MPs who also complimented the football success were Fong; Datuk Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) and Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas).

Yesterday, KL City FC beat defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2-0 after last winning the coveted trophy in 1989.-Bernama