KL City wins Malaysia Cup after 32 years

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City FC defeated Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2-0 in the 2021 Malaysia Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tonight.

Second-half goals from Zhafri Yahya and Paulo Josue helped the Kuala Lumpur side win over the favourites and holders, JDT.

The victory ended a 32-year misery for Kuala Lumpur City FC as they had last lifted the prestigious trophy in 1989.

Kuala Lumpur City FC will get a ticket to the AFC Cup because the Malaysian Football League (MFL) scrapped the FA Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic.