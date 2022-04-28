KL cops to monitor Selayang wholesale market for Rohingya escapees

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police will monitor the Selayang wholesale market following claims that some of the Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration depot on April 20 could possibly be hiding in the area.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said police are ready to assist the Immigration Department in tracking down the fugitives.

“We will continue to hunt them... whether at the Selayang wholesale market or elsewhere,” he told reporters after launching the Kuala Lumpur police contingent’s Op Selamat 18/2022 traffic operation here today.

He was commenting on the statement by Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, who after a visit to the market here today, said that some of the Rohingya escapees could be hiding in Selayang.

In the April 20 incident, 528 detainees rioted before escaping from the depot. Six of them were killed after being hit by vehicles while attempting to dash across the North-South Expressway at Kilometre 168.

To date, 61 of them are on the run.-Bernama