KL Football Stadium primed as alternative venue for Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras is ready as an alternative venue for any Asian tournament involving the Harimau Malaya, said Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC chief executive officer Stanley Bernard.

He said the state of readiness was due to the stadium’s (management) experience in handling the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup last month.

“The Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) and KL City management team gained a lot of experience from the recent AFC competition and all of us upgraded our work.

“The existing requirements for the AFC Cup, when compared to domestic (competitions), are a different ball game because the AFC Cup has higher requirements to be met ... but I think from that perspective, we are in good stead (to organise any tournament),“ he told a press conference here today.

Elaborating, he said they have received positive feedback from the AFC regarding the steps taken to ensure that the pitch and lighting aspects came close to the standards set for the 2022 AFC Cup campaign.

Stanley said they would set up a committee to ensure facilities at the venue are notched up to elite status in order to ensure that the stadium could host big tournaments in the future.

“We can still learn and improve from the experience. The (AFC) preparation has directly made us ready to be a replacement venue for the Harimau Malaya squad or any Asian-level competition,“ he said.-Bernama