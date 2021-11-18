KL police arrest four men trafficking drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four men on suspicion of being involved in two drug trafficking syndicates around the Klang Valley here last Monday until yesterday.

All the suspects, in their 20s to 30s, were arrested in several raids.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman(pix) said the first raid saw three local men detained over a three-day period from Monday in two parking areas in Jalan Sultan Sulaiman and Gombak here.

He said in the two raids, police seized cannabis weighing 31.51 kg and erimin 5 pills (2,800 pills) in the car which the suspect was driving.

“The value of the confiscated property, a vehicle and cash, was worth more than RM74,000 while the value of the drugs seized was RM122,025,“ he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here.

Yahaya said the syndicate had been active since mid-2021, using the car to store drugs for distribution to the local market and close acquaintances.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 36-year-old local man in a raid at a factory in Kampung Cheras Baru here last Tuesday.

“Besides that was a seizure of ketamine weighing 20.66 kg, 7.4 kg of cannabis and 3.3 kg of ecstasy pills all worth RM1.52 million.”

He said all the drugs seized in total could supply a total of 128,494 drug users.

All suspects were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.-Bernama