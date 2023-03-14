KL police chief appointed as Bukit Aman's new Management Dept director

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Management Department director.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin in a statement released today said the appointment would be effective April 17.

The post was previously held by Datuk Seri Zaini Jass who retired on March 9.

Earlier, the Management Department’s (training) deputy director Datuk Nerita Yaacob was appointed as the Bukit Aman Acting Management Department director. -Bernama