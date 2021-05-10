KL police chief denies allegations of SOP violation

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) has denied the allegations that he violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) by not wearing a face mask while appearing in a television programme.

Azmi said in a statement here today he took off his face mask moments before being interviewed live for the news slot of a television station to ensure clarity and put it back on as soon as the interview ended.

“Wearing a face mask could interfere with the clarity of the message I wanted to deliver because the location where the interview took place was quite noisy,“ he said in the statement, adding the interview was held at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman while he was monitoring SOP compliance in the area.

A video of the interview went viral after it was posted by an individual on TikTok.

In another development, police stepped up the Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP compliance monitoring operations on premises at risk of spreading Covid-19 outbreak following the government’s announcement on premises listed in the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE).

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo said in a statement today the implementation of the SOP compliance operations sought to curb the spread of the virus and not for the police to blatantly impose fines on business premises or individuals, adding that if there was a violation of the SOP, the police would remind the flouters to continue to follow the SOP.

She said the Op Covid-19 compliance team comprising the Mobile Patrol Vehicle team and the Motorcycle Patrol Unit had a role to remind the community of the compliance of the SOP enforced under the current MCO.

“The police understand the people’s excitement to make preparations to celebrate Aidilfitri which is just around the corner and hope they will continue to work together to comply with the SOP set by the government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak,“ she said.

She urged those who have information or enquiries to contact Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03 21159999 or any police stations near them. — Bernama