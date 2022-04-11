KL police identify GE15 hotspots, flood-prone areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Based on cases of quarrels reported here between January and October this year, police have identified four locations for close monitoring during the 15th general election (GE15).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the four locations involved two incidents in Cheras and one each in Wangsa Maju and Sentul.

Although these incidents did not involve political parties, police would still be keeping a close watch on all situations which could lead to extreme provocations and undermine public order in GE15, he said.

“The misunderstandings reported to us involved races, and for the identified locations, we are paying close attention to prevent any untoward incidents during the GE15 period.

“We would like to remind all those involved to participate in the campaigning in an orderly and disciplined manner, in line with regulations,” he said in a statement today.

Azmi also said police had identified 57 flood-prone locations, including in Jalan Sentul Manis, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Chubadak Tambahan, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Travers.

He said thorough preparations had been made together with the relevant agencies to ensure a speedy response to floods at any time, including during the GE15 period.

Media reports had said Kuala Lumpur police would deploy 7,700 officers and men at 288 polling centres in Kuala Lumpur during GE15.

Meanwhile, a Penang police GE15 spokesman said more than 2,000 officers and men would be on duty in and around 13 nomination centres in the state tomorrow to ensure a smooth nomination process.

“Police will close several major roads and open diversion routes near 13 nomination centres from 6 am to noon or until the end of the nomination process. Members of the public are urged to follow the instructions of police personnel on duty,” he said when contacted today.-Bernama