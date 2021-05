KUALA LUMPUR: Police will mobilise its personnel to monitor and assist relevant agencies to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) that might be imposed on other localities in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said so far only two localities in Kuala Lumpur are placed under the EMCO starting yesterday namely Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan and the Kampung Limau People’s Housing Project.

Police personnel are assisting the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Welfare Department (JKM) to distribute dry food items and conduct inspections at the two localities, Azmi told a media conference at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

On the preparations for the implementation of MCO 3.0 tomorrow, he said police would beef up inspections at the existing roadblocks (SJR).

“Police will maintain the existing 13 SJRs in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya but would conduct thorough inspections such as checking the interstate travel forms, letters from employers and so on in detail, to curb the spread of the Covid19 outbreak,“ he said.

On May 22, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the decision of the special session of the National Security Council Covid-19 Management meeting to implement MCO 3.0 beginning May 25 with more restrictions on some economic sectors and social activities. — Bernama