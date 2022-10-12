KL police receive over 400,000 reports until November this year

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 400,000 reports on various criminal, narcotic and commercial offences were received by the Kuala Lumpur police between January and November this year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the contingent also recorded the highest rate of prosecution of the cases.

“A total of 97 per cent of the reports received by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) were taken to court, followed by 73 per cent for commercial cases and 63 per cent for criminal cases.

“The Kuala Lumpur police recorded the highest rate of prosecution compared to other contingents and this is something I am proud of,“ he said in his speech at the Kuala Lumpur Police Sports Appreciation with media partners here last night.

He also expressed his appreciation to the 9,200 police personnel and staff of the Kuala Lumpur police for their commitment to the force.-Bernama