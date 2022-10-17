KL police to assign 7,700 personnel for GE15: Azmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police will assign 7,700 officers and personnel from its total of 8,700 for duties related to the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

KL Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the 7,700 personnel will be involved in active duty at 288 polling centres in Kuala Lumpur and their leave will be frozen when the Election Commission (EC) determines the GE15 date.

“The remaining 1,000 will be for other assignments, such as for patrolling, crime and administrative matters.

“In addition, we will also be in constant contact with Bukit Aman if help is required at voting centres (increasing number of personnel), including collaborating with other government agencies for assignments related to flash floods,” he told a special media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters here today.

On Tuesday (Oct 11), the EC announced that it will hold a special meeting on Oct 20 to discuss and set the important dates relating to GE15.-Bernama