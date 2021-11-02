KL’s alcohol sales restriction met with protests

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to proceed with its ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks at sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicinal shops effective Nov 1 has met with protests.

MCA Federal Territories State Liaison Committee and Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk Wilayah Persekutuan (MPPWP) of Seputeh, Bukit Bintang, Kepong and Segambut today expressed their strong dissatisfaction.

“This bar strikes at the capital city’s spirit of openness and driving business entrepreneurship. It puts our modern era into reverse gear,” MCA Federal Territories State Liaison Committee Chairperson Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting(pix) said in a statement today.

“DBKL’s decision has seriously undermined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s ‘Malaysian Family’ goals which centre on inclusiveness. The public may be misled to assume that the government talks one thing but practises another, as this appears to be what the government is currently doing. All efforts for inclusiveness and boosting economic activities seem to be overshadowed.”

She said the government had launched the “Malaysian Family” to bridge the race groups, encourage inclusiveness, youth participation and a more approachable government.

“However, DBKL’s current implementation counters such values. Not only are stakeholders and the public left disappointed, foreign tourists and foreign investments will also be discouraged, she pointed out.

“Without a doubt, the new guidelines pose a double whammy to businesses I.e. challenges posed by the pandemic in an economy which had worsened. Additionally, some businesses may have to reduce their business scale or shut operations completely. This would result with unemployment and financial losses, thereby jeopardising the government’s efforts to promote our nation’s economic recovery,” Wong said.