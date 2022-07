MANY traffic lights in Kuala Lumpur are reportedly malfunctioning due to the power outage that hit several parts of the country earlier today.

A city Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said motorists were caught off guard after a power outage hit several areas earlier today.

Among the affected areas include: Bandar Tun Razak, Bukit Jalil, Danau Desa, Cheras, Pudu, Sri Hartamas, Damansara, Ampang and Pandan Jaya.