KL Wellness City – dedicated to healthcare, healthy living

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC), the first community development fully integrated with healthcare facilities in Southeast Asia slated to open in 2025, has computed a gross development value of more than RM11 billion and a return of 12% to 18% per annum, offering an opportunity for healthcare practitioners and property seekers looking to invest in a project with strong capital appreciation.

The jewel in KLWC’s crown is its 624-bed (scalable to 1,000 beds) international tertiary hospital with state-of-the-art equipment and operating theatres, innovation laboratories and clinical research and development facilities to provide quality care on par with that in Mount Elizabeth Novena in Singapore and Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

Additionally, the 10ha wellness hub will be home to medical suites, healthcare company office towers, a retirement resort, a healthcare mall, wellness-centric serviced apartments, and a fitness-based central park, among others.

Managing director and architecture lover medical specialist Datuk Dr Colin Lee Soon Soo told Property Take he wants to create a place where everything that a person wants in terms of medical care, healthcare, wellness, and fitness can be found within its grounds.

“It is so the efficiency of the entire healthcare delivery ecosystem from diagnosis to rehabilitation can be improved. The place doesn’t have to be big, everything is within walking or wheelchair distance so that the needs of everybody, including the disabled, can be met,” he said in an interview recently.

Besides getting ready access to medical and healthcare, emergency treatment is available within a short distance. The medical suites are directly connected to the international tertiary hospital via a two-level link bridge. The 380 medical suites are priced from RM414,000 each.

“They come in modular form, and at various sizes, from as small as 200 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft, so healthcare providers can arrive at their precise needs as well as have the freedom to make changes according to evolving needs,” Lee said.

The fully furnished wellness suites, meanwhile, provide versatile living spaces suitable for owner occupancy, home office usage or short-term stays, including for step-down care and healthcare traveller accommodation.

Priced from RM338,000 each, the suites come in 268 sq ft and 386 sq ft options, complete with leisure and lifestyle facilities such as a 50m lap pool, jacuzzi, sandy cove, and food and beverage outlets.

“When healthcare travellers go to a foreign country to seek healthcare, they need accommodation. The average healthcare traveller stays for six to eight days, some as long as a year. The number one criterion they seek is the shortest possible distance from the point of care.

“Our wellness suites are like hotel rooms or studio apartments that cater to one person or a small family who can visit the patient as many times a day they want as they are close to the hospital. They can even cook their favourite food at the suites for the patients,” Lee said, adding that it is ideal for those who have been discharged from the hospital but still need care.

KLWC, which is located near Pavilion Bukit Jalil, will be rolled out in two phases and is targeted to be completed over 10 years. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2025, while the later phase includes office towers, a retirement resort and wellness-centric serviced apartments.