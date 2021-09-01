Klang steel factory gets stop-work order after fatal accident

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) has issued a notice to stop repair work on the roof of a steel factory in Taman Perindustrian Bukit Raja, Klang, following a fatal accident involving a local worker on Monday.

The office of the Selangor Dosh director, in a statement, said it had instructed a team of officers to conduct an investigation into the incident.

“Selangor Dosh will take legal action against the responsible party if there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,” the statement said.

Selangor Dosh said the incident could have been avoided if employers carried out comprehensive risk assessment and control in accordance with the methods set out in the Guidelines for Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC).

The 2.30 pm incident involved a 22-year-old general worker who, together with three co-workers, was conducting roof repairs at the factory. At the time, the victim and co-workers were provided with safety harnesses hooked on the lifeline by the factory owner.

“The victim stepped on the roof which was fragile and fell from a height of 12 metres. He died at the scene,“ the statement said. -Bernama