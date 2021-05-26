Klang Valley syndicate busted, drugs worth nearly RM400,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by locals with the arrests of five suspects in operations carried out here and in Subang Jaya last Sunday and seized various drugs worth RM396,600.80.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID chief ACP Adnan Azizon said the police detained four suspects, two local men and two Vietnamese women, in two raids on Sunday evening at Taman Overseas Union and a condominium in Old Klang Road.

“After inspecting a Perodua Myvi and a house rented by the suspects, police found numerous types of drugs such as MDMA powder weighing 1,280.63 grammes (g) and 10,000 Erimin 5 pills weighing 2.56 kilogrammes (kg).

“Also seized were a gold anklet, three gold bracelets, two gold rings, two gold lockets and cash RM3,200 from the suspects aged 21 to 38 years old,” he said in a statement here, today.

Following the arrests, Adnan said police then raided a condominium in Subang Jaya and detained a 31-year-old local man.

“In a room rented by the suspect, police found various types of drugs such as ketamine (762 g), MDMA powder (2,250 g), 1,000 Erimin 5 pills and 1,000 ecstasy pills. Also seized were a Honda Accord and RM10,600 of cash,’’ he said.

Adnan said urine tests found a suspect positive for ketamine while two other suspects had previous criminal records.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate became active three months ago in the Klang Valley.

“They are all remanded until May 29 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides death by hanging if found guilty,” he said.

The drugs seized from the syndicate could be supplied to 16,293 users and the overall seizure was worth RM457,280, he added. — Bernama