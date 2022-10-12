KLCI futures to track FBM KLCI performance next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives is likely to track the FBM KLCI’s performance next week.

The cash market is expected to trade in the 1,470-1,500 range next week amid an improved overall market’s sentiment.

For the week just ended, December 2022 and January 2023 fell 9.5 points each to 1,477 and 1,478, respectively, March 2023 decreased 11 points to 1,468.5 and June 2023 eased seven points to 1,469.

Turnover dipped to 35,473 lots from 95,135 lots in the preceding week and open interest declined to 36,031 contracts from 37,328 contracts from a week earlier.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the key index eased 4.61 points to 1,477.19 from 1,481.8 a week earlier. - Bernama