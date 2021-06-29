KLIA-based immigration officers fined for accepting bribes

SHAH ALAM: Three Immigration officers, stationed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), were fined between RM9,000 and RM28,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to accepting bribes to release foreign nationals without proper procedures.

Judge Rozilah Salleh fined Mohammad Zukliah Ibrahim, RM28,000 while Mohd Syahmi Sapawi and Danny Supil were fined RM9,000 and RM2,500 respectively.

The trio was ordered to serve between one and five-month jail sentences if they failed to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, MACC seized 21 items bought with the bribe money including iPhone 11 Pro Max and Oppo Reno mobile phones, a Coach handbag, two G-Shock watches, a ring and eight Adidas Yeezy shoes.

Mohd Syahmi, 22, was charged with three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM8,000 while Mohammad Zulkiah, 22, and Danny, 42, faced one count each of receiving bribes of RM7,000 and RM200, respectively, to release foreign nationals detained under Op Selat last year without undergoing the proper process and procedures.

They committed the offence at a bank and the KLIA Immigration office between 2018 and 2020 under Section 25 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 25 (2) of the same Act, which provides a maximum of 10 years’ jail, a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or both. — Bernama