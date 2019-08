PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports will be implementing a Passenger Reconciliation System (PRS) at both KL International Airport and klia2 by this December.

According to a statement, the implementation is among several initiatives identified under the Airports 4.0 initiative. Malaysia Airports COO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said that with the PRS, passengers will be able to experience a more seamless journey.

The system which has enhanced security features will allow for an ‘open gate’ concept at all boarding lounges at klia2. Glass walls will be removed to provide more space and comfort for passengers waiting for flight departures.

Basically, overall efficiency can be expected from both the airlines and airport at KLIA with the system’s real-time validation of passenger information at screening checkpoints. Passengers can also look forward to improved airline on-time performance. — Bernama