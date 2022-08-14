KLTITC held during National Month to foster spirit of patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s JomRun KL Tower International Towerthon Challenge ((KLTITC) which entered its 16th edition came with a difference as it was held for the first time in August in conjunction with the National Month.

JomRun managing director, Chang Yi Hern said the country’s leading stair climbing event to promote Malaysia attracted more than 1,800 participants including from 16 other countries.

Yi Hern, who is also the founder of the KLTITC, described the climb of 2,058 steps which was also participated by Persons with Disabilities as symbolic of the spirit of sportsmanship regardless of background.

“This run is held in the month of independence to foster the spirit of patriotism as it is held at Menara Kuala Lumpur which is a landmark of the country,“ Yi Hern told reporters when met after the prize-giving ceremony.

Anas Rosli, from Rawang, Selangor, emerged as the champion in the men’s open category after finishing the run in 10 minutes.

“I have participated in this tournament six times, but this is the first time I am the champion. Before coming I trained on hills intensively, so this time I really wanted to win and I got it,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the women’s open category was won by Serene Cheong who clocked 11 minutes 50 seconds (s). The champion of the male veterans category was Tan Song Hua (11:50s) while Noraini Samsudin (14:22s) won the women’s veterans category .

The KLTITC has been a regular feature since 1998 but had to be postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country.-Bernama