PETALING JAYA: After days of losing her undergarments she had put out to dry, a 35-year-old woman was taken aback to learn that the culprit behind the theft was from her neighbourhood.

On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old man with a fetish for underwear was on the prowl again to nick more undergarments at a condominium on Jalan PJS 10/11A in Bandar Sunway here.

However, when he was spotted loitering near her apartment unit, the woman became suspicious and raised the alarm.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid today said the woman’s husband and the management staff of the condominium confronted the man who admitted to being behind the loss of clothing and undergarments at the condominium.

“He led them to a bedroom in a unit at the same condominium where he kept all the stolen clothing. The victim alerted the police and we arrested the suspect before seizing 58 pieces of clothing of various kinds and a stick he had used to pick the clothes,“ he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect was remanded for four days for investigations for housebreaking and trespass.

However, he said the suspect is expected to be charged tomorrow at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court for “failing to give a statement” under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act, an offence that carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or one year imprisonment or both if found guilty.