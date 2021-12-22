KNM lines up a slew of corporate exercises to raise funds

PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd plans to initiate a number of corporate exercises to enhance its financial position and accelerate future growth.

It said that the financial needs for the group is due to the impact from the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic which had affected the group’s traditional market far beyond the initial assumptions made in early 2020 and had led to a domino effect across its businesses, investments and operations.

KNM stated that the default due to the non-payment of the outstanding principal sum of 2.78 billion baht (RM347 million) and coupon payment on the bonds issued in Thailand is regarded as an isolated material event by its board, predominantly attributed to the negative impacts of the pandemic. Under the current circumstances, it is committed to meet lenders’ and shareholders’ expectation to monetarise some of the group’s assets by means of the following decisions.

KNM is planning a divestment of equity interest and/or assets in the bio-ethanol plant in Thailand, in which it owns a 72% effective interest in Impress Ethanol Company Ltd. KNM is in negotiation with interested potential investors and it intends to remain as the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor for the additional 300,000 litres per day bio-ethanol plant expansion based on a new contract to be agreed upon with the new investors. It expects to conclude the disposal within the next three months and the proceeds will be used to fully settle the outstanding amount related to the Thai bonds.

The group is also in negotiation with an investor for the disposal of assets and project development rights in relation to the waste to energy plant (WtE Project) in Peterborough, UK. The deal is expected to conclude within the next three months and the proceeds will be used to repay its borrowing.

Outside of disposals, it is also in discussion with advisers to inject selected subsidiaries into a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) for a combination of cash and shares. Proceeds from the exercise will be used to repay borrowings, as well as working capital and other purposes to be determined at a later date. The exercise is expected to be completed within six to nine months.

KNM has plans for a new term loan through its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany and it has mandated a German bank to arrange the proposed term loan via a consortium of banks in Germany. Similarly, the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings, as well as working capital and other purposes to be determined at a later date.

Lastly, the group also plans for an initial public offering of Borsig group of companies at a suitable stock exchange. It will appoint a principal adviser and seek its advice on the listing and aims to complete the exercise within six to 12 months. While exploring the IPO, the management will still pursue different options to monetise the assets of Borsig group of companies such as through the sale of its shares in its Germany subsidiaries.

To oversee the corporate exercise, KNM’s board had formed a restructuring committee to assist and guide the management in an expeditious manner. The committee will also engage directly with various lenders to ensure full commitment and transparency of the corporate exercises.