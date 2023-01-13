Kogi signs for South Korean club Chungbuk Cheongju FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC player, R. Kogileswaran has officially signed for South Korean club Chungbuk Cheongju FC.

The matter was confirmed by Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) Media, Communications and Public Relations Committee chairman Christopher Raj via his official Instagram page yesterday.

Kogileswaran, who is better known as ‘Kogi’ is said to have signed a one-year contract with the club which features in South Korea’s second division league, or K League 2.

The former national player was previously linked with a move to Singaporean club Tampines Rovers.

Kogi is the second player from the Southeast Asian region to feature in the K League 2, with Indonesian national squad captain Asnawi Mangkualam playing for Ansan Greeners FC. -Bernama