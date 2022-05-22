Kok Leong falls to Thai legend Wattana in final

HANOI: Lim Kok Leong’s(pix) hope of creating personal history by winning his second gold at the 31st SEA Games was dashed when he lost in the men’s snooker singles final at the Ha Dong Gymnasium here today.

The 27-year-old lost 2-4 to Thai legend James Wattana to settle for silver.

Kok Leong, who won the snooker 6-Red singles title on Tuesday, started well by winning the opening frame 75-25 but lost 34-88 in the second.

The Malaysian then took the third frame 70-25 before the experience of the 52-year-old Thai professional proved decisive as he won the next three frames 65-48, 83-33, 67-42 to snatch the title.

The bronze was shared by Aung Phyo of Myanmar and Thailand’s Passakorn Suwannawat.

Speaking to reporters, Kok Leong said apart from feeling nervous facing Wattana, playing a morning match affected his game and caused him to make many errors.

“He really showed his mettle with his 30 years of experience as a professional. I was also a bit nervous and made many mistakes, especially in the fourth frame.

“My mood was not good too as I had to wake up early at 6.30 am. Previously the matches were held in the afternoon or at night, so this affected my performance,” “he added.

However, Kok Leong was happy to win a gold and a silver and hoped to maintain his excellence in the next edition.

In the 2019 Games in the Philippines, he partnered Moh Keen Hoo to win the men’s 6-Red doubles title.-Bernama