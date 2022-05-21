Kok Leong has opportunity add another gold

HANOI: Lim Kok Leong(pix) has the opportunity to add another gold to his personal collection at the 31st SEA Games when he advanced to the men's singles final at the Ha Dong Gymnasium here today.

The two-time national champion displayed a consistent performance throughout the semi-finals to beat former Thai professional Passakorn Suwannawat, 4-0 (95-21, 68-64, 99-0, 76-40).

Kok Leong is set to face James Wattana in the final after the Thai snooker legend defeated Myanmar's Aung Phyo 4-1 (69-42, 113-9, 1-90, 107-0, 67-61) in another semi-final action.

On Tuesday (May 17), the 27-year-old national athlete won his first gold medal at the Games this time after topping the 6-Red snooker singles event.

Meanwhile, national snooker team manager Kok Hon Keong is optimistic that Kok Leong will be able to compete with the Thai legend in the final tomorrow.

“James Wattana has his own reputation but he is 52 years old, while Kok Leong is 27. So I think Kok Leong can compete with the Thai player,“ he said.

He said Kok Leong's achievement of reaching the final in the singles event meant the national snooker squad had surpassed the target of achieving one gold and one silver at the event.

So far, the national team has won a gold through Kok Leong and a bronze from Moh Keen Hoo, in the same event.-Bernama