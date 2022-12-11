Kok Leong makes history with World Snooker Championships 2022 crown

KUALA LUMPUR: National snooker player Lim Kok Leong (pix) has created history after emerging as the first Malaysian player to win a World Snooker Championships title in Antalya, Turkey, yesterday.

According to the tournament's website, esnooker.pl, in the 2022 edition final match which took place at Hotel Sueno Deluxe Belek, the 27-year-old cueist successfully brushed aside the challenge of Asian snooker champion Amir Sarkhosh of Iran 5-0 (68-63, 67-42, 78- 0, 80-7, 73-54) in a 16-minute battle.

In May, Kok Leong won the gold medal in men's individual snooker and billiards 6 red events and took home silver in the men's individual snooker event at the 31st SEA Games.

Continuing that streak, Kok Leong also claimed the title in the World Men's Team Snooker Championship with partner Moh Keen Ho last month, which saw the pair repeat the same feat at the 2015 edition in Karachi, Pakistan.-Bernama