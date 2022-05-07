Kong Yu wants to quit as Yilamaran's coach

SEPANG: Chok Kong Yu today expressed his wish to quit as coach to V. Yilamaran, the national deaf karate exponent who won a silver medal at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Tuesday (May 3).

Kong Yu, however, said he would only quit once a replacement coach has been found by the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDef) and the National Sports Council (NSC), who will hold a meeting to discuss the matter.

“The 22-year-old athlete needs a coach who is more experienced and able to give him more exposure so that he can continue to learn more techniques.

“However, that doesn’t mean I will continue to leave Yilamaran... I will remain on the technical and preparation side of things while the new coach will focus on tournaments and train him,” Kong Yu told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

At the 24th Deaflympics, Yilamaran bagged a silver medal in the men’s kumite below 84-kilogramme (kg) category after defeating Mahkno Oleksanr of Ukraine in the final.-Bernama