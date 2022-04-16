Korea Masters: Malaysia's challenge ends

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge at the Korea Masters ended today when the country’s last two competitors crashed out in the semi-finals.

National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie lost their chance to play in the finals when they suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Chinese duo Ou Xuan Yi- Huang Ya Qiong.

Unseeded Xuan Yi-Ya Qiong only took 33 minutes to down the fourth seeded pair 21-11, 21-15 during their match at Gwangju Yeonju Stadium, Gwangju.

The Chinese pair will take on compatriots and first seeds Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping, who eliminated host pair Yong Jin-Lee Yu Rim 21-12, 21-8 in the other semi-final match.

National singles player Soong Joo Ven also failed to make the finals when he lost to Japanese Kodai Naraoka 17-21, 23-21, 11-21 in the semi-finals.

In tomorrow’s final, Naraoka will face South Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin, who surprised sixth seed Sitthikom Thammasin from Thailand, beating him 21-18, 21-15.

Although Malaysia ended the Korea Masters without a major victory, there was a silver lining when national junior women’s singles player, Myisha Mohd Khairul won the 2022 Dutch International championship in Wateringen, the Netherlands today.

The 19-year-old lass from Johor Bahru had to work hard for her title by beating fellow Malaysian, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 21-19, 18-21, 21-19.

Myisha’s victory is certainly sweeter for her as it is her first international title this season.-Bernama