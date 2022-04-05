Korea Open: Jin Wei returns in style

KUALA LUMPUR: Former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei(pix) marked her return to the court in staggering fashion by upsetting Japan’s Asuka Takahashi in the opening round of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 today.

The world number 127 Jin Wei, who has turned professional and last played in a competition in June last year, took 53 minutes to beat Takahashi, who is ranked 52nd best, 21-19, 16-21, 21-17 at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon.

The 22-year-old Penang-born shuttler will next meet Lee Se Yeo of South Korea, who thrashed Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-8.

Malaysia’s 2021 world championships bronze medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi also progressed to the next round as they beat Bokka Navaneeth-Reddy B. Sumeeth of India 21-14, 21-12.

The sixth seeded pair will take on Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin after the young Indonesian duo came from behind to eliminate Hiroki Okamura-Masayuki Onodera of Japan 7-21, 21-13, 21-13.

National men’s singles rising star Ng Tze Yong also got off to a perfect start as he posted a convincing win of 21-13, 21-15 over Kalle Koljonen of Finland.

In the second round, Tze Yong will meet Kim Donghun of South Korea, who overcame Kai Schaefer of Germany 21-18, 21-12 in his opening match.-Bernama