KPDN assures adequate supply of goods for Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has assured a sufficient supply of essential items for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said this followed engagement sessions held by the ministry with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), including important agencies such as the Fisheries Department, Veterinary Department and suppliers.

“There is enough supply of essential items for Hari Raya, so there is no need to worry. If there is a change, the ministry will give an advance notice or notification on any shortage of supply of goods.

“So, there is no need for panic buying, “ he told a press conference after conducting a price survey of goods in conjunction with the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Puasa 2023 at a supermarket, here today.

Salahuddin said the SHMMP Hari Raya Puasa 2023 takes effect from today until April 30 with 30 types of goods controlled under the scheme.

They include six types of goods from the chicken and eggs category, which have been controlled under the maximum chicken and egg price determination.

Meanwhile, he said the KPDN has identified a total of 1,700 registered Rahmah traders nationwide who provide quality service and menus based on feedback from consumers.

“I have discussed with several quarters, especially supermarkets. We will try to further strengthen the supply chain specifically for the ‘Rahmah Menu’ traders so that they can also be given price offers for Rahmah products,“ he said.

Earlier, Salahuddinlaunched the BeVital Rahmah Physiotherapy Package which offers physiotherapy treatment service for a price as low as RM20 for the B40 group and RM5 for the poor and the asnaf.

He said the initiative implemented by the BeVital Physiotherapy Centre located in Selayang under the 'Payung Rahmah', is able to provide access to quality and comprehensive health care to the underprivileged. -Bernama