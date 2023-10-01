KPDN busts subsidised diesel-smuggling syndicate in Batu Gajah

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) busted a subsidised diesel smuggling syndicate in a raid on premises in Estet Perindustrian Bemban 3, Batu Gajah, Perak on Jan 7.

Its director-general of enforcement, Azman Adam said a local man who claimed to be a company supervisor was arrested by KPDN enforcement officers at the location during the 2 pm raid. Several tanks, some empty and others filled with diesel fuel were found at the premises.

Officers found around 38,000 litres of diesel fuel, motorised pumps, flow metres and other equipment believed to have been used in the diesel fuel smuggling activities upon an inspection of the premises.

“The owners also failed to submit any valid documents or permission to deal in scheduled controlled goods, namely diesel fuel under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said in a statement today.

The diesel fuel and other equipment, with a estimated total value of RM95,000 were confiscated for further investigation.

Azman said investigation papers have been opened to identify individuals or companies involved in obtaining, smuggling and distributing the diesel.

The company will also be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001, he added.-Bernama