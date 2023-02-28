KPDN expects two more stations selling unsubsidised fuel within six months

PUTRAJAYA: Two more petrol stations selling unsubsidised petrol and diesel will be opened within the next six months to allow foreign-registered vehicles to purchase fuel at the country’s borders, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said.

He said business was good at the two existing stations selling unsubsidised fuel currently operating at the Malaysia-Thailand border, at Padang Besar and Wang Kelian, Perlis, even though they sold fuel at prices higher than subsidised prices.

“Last week when I was at Padang Besar, the price of RON95 that morning was RM3.35 compared to RM5.25 in Thailand, which is a big difference, so cars from Thailand were entering our country to purchase the petrol,” he said during the monthly ministry meeting here today.

He added that he voiced the intention to explore setting up such unsubsidised stations at border areas in the ‘east and south’ of the country.

“We might set up more such stations in Johor Bahru as the difference between our prices and Singapore’s is still significant,” he said.

He said he had also discussed the possibility of setting up petrol stations selling unsubsidised fuel in several towns within the areas bordering Indonesia with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during a recent courtesy call.

At the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) meeting, Salahuddin also launched the Microsite Francais Malaysia platform developed by the ministry with the assistance of the Franchise Association of Malaysia, aimed to help franchise development and promote franchising programmes to the public.

He said that the microsite provides access to specific information on franchises including on national franchise development, a franchise directory and financing, and can act as a reference for the registration process as a franchiser or a franchisee. -Bernama