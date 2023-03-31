KPDN guarantees enough chickens, eggs throughout Ramadan, ahead of Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has guaranteed a sufficient supply of chicken and eggs throughout the month of Ramadan ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

It said that farm operators, through the Federation of Livestock Farmers Association of Malaysia (FLFAM) have given an assurance that there will be a sufficient supply of chicken meat and eggs.

It has also held engagement sessions with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Department of Veterinary Services, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department as well as the producers represented by FLFAM to ensure that the issue of supply and price of chicken and eggs is dealt with holistically.

“The producers have also expressed a commitment that they will work with the ministry to deal with any issue of supply disruptions in the country by immediately channelling supplies to any locations that face disruption,” it said in a statement today.

The statement added that, based on enforcement statistics regarding the implementation of the Maximum Price Control Scheme of Chicken and Eggs from Feb 5, 2022 until yesterday, the ministry has carried out 183,047 inspections nationwide and taken action through 2,711 cases with a total compound of RM482,400.

Among the offences were selling above the control price and failure to comply with price tagging, he said. -Bernama