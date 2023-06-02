KPDN issues 60 notices for goods under Op Pasar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued 60 notices involving 296 types of goods that have been inspected under Op Pasar in connection with rising vegetable prices.

KPDN Enforcement director Datuk Azman Adam said in a statement tonight, checks revealed that the increase in vegetable prices was due to the monsoon season, the rise in the cost of inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and imported pesticides, currency exchange rates and shipping costs.

He said KPDN viewed public complaints on the rising prices of goods, including vegetables as reported by the media and on social media platforms seriously, adding that the ministry strives to tackle this issue through proactive actions and enforcement.

The operations under Op Pasar are conducted in accordance with the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 which is focused on tackling rising vegetable prices in the market.

Azman said a total of 2,200 enforcement officers were mobilised to carry out price checks at premises across the country every day.

Apart from the inspections, he said KPDN conducted engagement sessions from time to time with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and traders to ensure a sufficient supply of vegetables in the market.

“The ministry will not compromise with any party that takes advantage in increasing prices excessively. Strict action will be imposed on those found violating the law,” he added.

Consumers can lodge complaints related to price issues to KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or 019-8488000; e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my; KPDN Call Centre at 1-800-886-800; email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my; and through Ez ADU KPDN. -Bernama