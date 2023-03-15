KPDN plans to introduce car loan to help B40 group

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) plans to introduce loan facilities to finance the purchase of vehicles and insurance to help the B40 group under the Payung Rahmah initiative.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said he would be holding several engagement sessions with banking institutions and insurance companies to finetune the initiative.

“God willing we will come up with a Rahmah insurance that can be offered to people who cannot afford a new car but can only buy second hand car, but there is a protection scheme for their car,“ he said after officiating at a campaign at Mydin Subang Jaya, here today.

Earlier, Salahuddin in his speech, said he had held discussions with International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on his intention to meet up with bankers.

Salahuddin said Zafrul who is also former Finance Minister was supportive of the move and was willing to cooperate to make it a success.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin expressed his appreciation to Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) for their involvement in the Payung Rahmah initiative which started with Menu Rahmah and now, the upcoming Jualan Rahmah programme for Ramadan and Hari Raya celebrations. -Bernama