KPDN’s Rahmah Sale initiative helps B40 households save up to RM100 a month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rahmah Sale initiative implemented by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) which began on Jan 11 has helped consumers in the B40 group and hardcore poor save up to RM100 a month.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the initiative was also supported by leading supermarkets such as Mydin, 99 Speedmart, Lotus and Aeon Big.

He said according to a survey, consumers can save up to RM24 on each purchase with the Rahmah Sale initiative, which offers various essential items at low prices.

“This means that if a customer spends five times a month, he can save almost RM100 per month,” he said in reply to a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Cha wanted to know in detail about how the Rahmah Sales was implemented and its effectiveness in reducing the cost of living.

Salahuddin said the Rahmah Sale initiative has not only benefited consumers, but also the supermarkets.

“For instance, Econsave, at the end of February, announced that their sales had increased by per cent as a result of their Rahmah Sale effort, which offers 1,000 items at discounts ranging from three to 30 percent,” he said.

In the meantime, Salahuddin said the RM100 million allocation received by the ministry under Budget 2023 will be used to hold Rahmah Sale in all 222 parliamentary constituencies nationwide.

“We may hold this Rahmah Sale in all parliamentary constituencies four times a week and each constituency will receive an allocation of about RM8,662 per week,” he said. -Bernama