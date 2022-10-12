KPDN seizes over 36,000 litres of diesel in Teluk Intan

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today seized 36,300 litres of diesel and a lorry estimated to be worth RM78,045 at a premise in Anson Industrial Area, Teluk Intan today.

Perak KPDN director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said the operation by enforcement officers from the Teluk Intan KPDN office was to curb the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

The operation which began at 10.45 am, was conducted following a week of intelligence gathering.

“Checks at the premises found 41 square tanks filled with diesel. Each of the tanks has a capacity of 1,000 litres.

“Also discovered was a lorry carrying two square tanks filled with diesel. Further checks revealed that the premises had been in operation for less than a month without any licence or approval to store controlled items like diesel,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that they detained two men aged 42 and 45, while preliminary investigations found the syndicate’s modus operandi was to purchase subsidised diesel from petrol stations around Teluk Intan and sell it across the border.

Saifullizan said investigations would be continued to identify the syndicate’s network.-Bernama