KPDN studying ways to utilise excess food, avoid wastage in bazaars

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is studying ways to utilise excess food from bazaar Ramadan to prevent wastage.

Its Deputy Minister, Senator Fuziah Salleh (pix) said they also hope that more parties would get involved in initiatives to help the less fortunate, such as the ongoing Menu Rahmah.

“We have plans because there is a lot of excess food in these bazaars... (we) are discussing what can be done to ensure this (excess) food can be utilised.

“We are working hard to involve all segments of the community so that they will benefit from this, especially those who are less fortunate, at sahur time,” she said.

Fuziah said this at a media conference after attending the Menu Rahman Tour Programme at a restaurant, here, today that was also attended by KPDN director-general Datuk Azman Adam.

Meanwhile, commenting on the implementation of Menu Rahmah in Pahang, Fuziah said that, so far, there are 18 eateries registered in the state’s Menu Rahmah directory, taking the total number of such eateries nationwide to 512.

The KPDN, through a media statement, said premises that have sold dishes or menus at RM5 or below can rebrand them as Menu Rahmah. -Bernama