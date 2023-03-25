KPDN to conduct impact study on Payung Rahmah initiative this June

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will conduct an impact study on the Payung Rahmah initiative this June.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the study would be done six months after the initiative was introduced and the results of the study would be presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister.

“This initiative has been running for three months and I have told the ministry that when it reaches six months, we will do an impact study to look at the sustainability.

“Only then will the KPDN report the results of the study to the government, especially the Prime Minister so that in next year’s budget, we (the government) can review the offers, initiatives or tax exemptions that can be given to the industry that is seriously involved in this initiative,“ he said.

Salahuddin spoke to reporters after launching the ‘Jualan Rahmah Bersama Sabella’ at the Sabella Holdings headquarters in Batu Caves today.

Salahuddin said that so far, the Jualan Rahmah initiative implemented voluntarily by the industry without involving government expenditure has been able to reduce the prices of almost 12,000 essential items such as cooking oil, drinks, biscuits and clothes.

On the government's proposal to introduce the 'Insurans Rahmah' initiative, Salahuddin said two insurance companies have expressed interest in offering such packages, namely Etiqa and Allianz.

“We have met with Etiqa and they have offered several Rahmah packages and in two weeks we will finalise them, because we have to look at the legal, regulatory, short-term and long-term effects of the offer.

“We also need to get approval from the Bank Negara and the Ministry of Finance and if all requirements are met, then the insurance package will be offered to the people,” he said, adding that an engagement session will be held next week with Allianz. -Bernama