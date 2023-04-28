KPDN to finalise Rahmah Insurance soon

ALOR SETAR: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is expected to finalise the Rahmah Insurance initiative soon for it to be offered to the public, especially the B40 group for vehicle and residential protection.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said currently they had held two engagement sessions with insurance companies to decide on the schemes to offer at affordable rates.

“The Rahmah Insurance will be finalized this month. The insurance companies have considered our suggestions but what’s important to me is that there is insuranc

to protect against disasters.

“For instance, the houses in villages in flood-prone districts, we already have the data, it’s only the packages that we’re considering,” he told reporters after presenting Rahmah baskets to recipients of the Anak Bukit, Pengkalan Kundur and Kubang Rotan constituencies in Kuala Kedah near here today.

He said they have also submitted suggestions to insurance companies for insurance schemes to cover used vehicles owned by B40 and M40 groups.

Salahuddin also said his ministry would hold meetings with banks soon to discuss Rahmah packages that could be offered to the public.

He also said that around 70 per cent of the hardcore poor have received Rahmah baskets distributed with the help of industry players, government and non-government organisations.

“Only 30 per cent have yet to receive them, and we hope to cover all 100 per cent, which according to statistics total around 130,000 nationwide,” he added. -Bernama