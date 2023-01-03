KPDN to form panel to help resolve recording industry issues

PUTRAJAYA: A committee to discuss and act on issues related to the recording industry will be set up soon, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the committee would, among others, discuss and look for solutions to matters related to payments, calculations of royalties, setting up of a single body to resolve licensing body issues and protecting the rights of copyright owners.

He also proposed that the committee be made up of six representatives from the recording industry, such as songwriters and lyricists, recording companies and recording artists as well as three representatives from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“The protracted issue like calculation of royalties appears to be unfair, there is discrimination so we want to avoid any finger-pointing.

“The setting up of this committee is aimed at resolving issues in the industry one and for all,” he told a press conference after a Creativity: A Townhall for Artistes (Music Industry Enthusiasts) programme, here, yesterday.

Salahuddin said he had taken note of the matters raised at the town hall session and informed the more than 80 people in attendance that the KPDN had taken responsibility to resolve the issues.

Among those who attended the town hall session were Datuk Nora Ariffin, Aris Ariwatan, Altimet and Dangsuria Zainurdin. -Bernama