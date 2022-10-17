KPDNHEP bust embezzelment of subsidised diesel worth RM73,000

KUCHING: The Sarawak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) raided a warehouse in Jalan Pengkalan Baru, here, and seized 34,000 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM73,100.

Sarawak KPDNHEP director Matthew Dominic Barin in a statement said the 5.30am raid was carried out after receiving information from members of the public and carrying out surveillance at the location for two weeks.

“During inspection carried out by KPDNHEP enforcement officers, 34 containers, each with a capacity of 1,000 litres, were found with subsidised diesel at the premises that has been operating for the past two months.

“Apart from diesel, a lorry and various equipment used to fill and transfer diesel were also seized. The total worth of all the seized items was RM163,300,” he said during a press conference here today.

Matthew said a 28-year-old local man, believed to be the lorry driver and his 23-year-old assistant were also detained during the raid, for investigations.

The case will be investigated under Section 20(1) of the Supplies Control Act 1961.

For the record, from January till today, the Sarawak KPDNHEP has seized 1,382,860.65 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM5,836,857.-Bernama