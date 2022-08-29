KPDNHEP cripple attempt to smuggle subsidised petrol, diesel to neighbouring country

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) crippled a syndicate involved in smuggling subsidised petrol and diesel to a neighbouring country after raiding an unnumbered store in Kampung Melayu, today.

State KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Mohamad Amir Abdullah said the store was raided at 7am following information from the public and surveillance carried out by the ministry.

“Today we seized 3,245 litres of subsidised fuel comprising 2,395 littes of RON95 petrol and 850 litres of diesel that was stored in 15 drums and two intermediate bulk containers,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohamad Amir said during the raid, three suspects - two foreigners and a local man - were busy loading subsidised petrol and diesel onto two pickup trucks that were equipped with illegally modified compartments to store the fuel.

“The trio who were shocked to see the presence of enforcement officers during the raid, fled into a nearby secondary jungle,” he said.

He said the enforcement unit seized the two pickup trucks, petrol, diesel and other items, all worth RM138,186.25.

The case will be investigated under the Supplies Control Act 1961.

Mohamad Amir said the Perlis KPDHEP had succeeded in busting 30 smuggling activities involving subsidised petrol and diesel throughout the year.-Bernama