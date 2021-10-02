KPDNHEP detects 111 cases of cooking oil sold above controlled price

KUALA BERANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) detected 111 cases of bottled cooking oil sold over the controlled price involving seizures valued at RM13,961.50 and compound totalling RM26,850.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid(pix) said the offences were detected as a result of 19,266 inspections carried out by KPDNHEP nationwide since the enforcement of the Maximum Retail Price for pure palm cooking oil in bottles on Aug 1.

“Of the total, the highest number of cases was recorded in Johor with 44 cases followed by Perak (23 cases), Penang (nine), Kelantan (six), Terengganu (six), Sarawak (six), Melaka (six), Pahang (four), Negeri Sembilan (three), Sabah (two) and one each in Kedah and Selangor.

“The inspection also found that 14,456 other traders were following the set control price and another 4,699 traders were selling below the set controlled price,“ he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the Terengganu Agriculture Department's Young Agropreneur Entrepreneur's kelulut (stingless bee) honey breeding project in Kampung Machang here today.

Currently, the maximum retail price set for pure palm cooking oil in bottles is RM29.70 for five kilogrammes (kg), RM18.70 for three kg, RM12.70 for two kg and RM6.70 for one kg while one packet of subsidised one kg oil is set at RM2.50. -Bernama